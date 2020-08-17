News Top Stories

Largest ship berths at Onne Port

The largest gearless container vessel with a capacity of 9,971 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) has berthed at Onne Port. It is the first biggest vessel that has ever called at the country’s port in its history of shipping for over a century.

 

It was learnt that the ship, Maerskline Stardelhorn, with overall length of 300 metres and width of 48 metres arrived at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT), Onne in Rivers State at 1620 hours on Saturday.

General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Jatto A Adams, said yesterday that the container vessel was a flagship from Singapore, with a capacity of 9,971(TEUs).

 

Jatto explained that the vessel was brought to the port from Fairway Bouy Bonny (FBB) with the aid of three tugboats operated by three of the authority’s pilots and was received by Ports Manager of Onne Ports, Mr. Alhasssan Abubakar.

 

He noted: “The authority is delighted to state that the landmark arrival of the biggest gearless Maerskline vessel at the Onne Ports is a result of management’s determination to improve the patronage of the Eastern Ports.

 

“It is an indication of the fact that the Eastern Ports are equipped to receive all manner of vessels and an expansion of the options of consignees in the Eastern and Northern parts of the country.”

 

The general manager added that management of NPA appreciated all stakeholders at Onne Port for their cooperation towards seeing that the vessel berthed safely without any challenge, stressing that the authority was committed to ensuring that all port locations in the country work at their optimal capacity.

