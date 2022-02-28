Arts & Entertainments

Lari Williams, of ‘Village Headmaster’ Fame, is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, Lari Williams has died. He died on Sunday at his home in Ikom, Cross River State, South-southeast region of Nigeria at the age of 81 years after a protracted illness.

He was popular for his roles in hit soap operas such as ‘Village Headmaster’, ‘Ripples’, and ‘Mirror in The Sun’.

His exit was disclosed in a statement made available by his family.

During his lifetime, Williams earned a prestigious national honour; Member of the Order of the Federal Republic in 2008.

The deceased was the inaugural president of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and had a career that spanned over five decades.

Immediately after independence, as a bright and enterprising youngster, Williams travelled overseas to develop himself in England.

Williams was educated at CMS Grammar School, Lagos. He is the first actor to ever perform on top of Zuma Rock in Abuja FCT, 1,200 feet high, where he performed his late friend, Maman Vatsa’s poem, ‘The bird that sings in the rain.’

After studying journalism at the London School of Journalism, he proceeded to study English at Morley College and then drama at the Mountview Theatre School and Stratford E15 Acting School, England to become a professional actor.

He has lectured Theatre Arts in three Nigerian universities – University of Lagos, Lagos State University, and University of Calabar.

“He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Burial arrangements will be announced soon,” the statement read.

 

