Larry Koldsweat, Jimoh Aliu, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, others for BON awards

Organisers of the annual Nigeria film industry award, Best of Nollywood (BON), have announced that film industry icons, Larry Koldsweat, Taiwo Lycett Ajai and the late Jimoh Aliu, will be specially recognised and presented with an award of excellence at the 12th edition of BON slated to hold in Ekiti State come December 5. According to Seun Oloketuyi, founder, BON Awards, the three Nollywood icons to be specially awarded are being recognised for their numerous contributions to the art of film in Nigeria.

He stated that while Aliu, who passed on September 17, is being awarded posthumously, it in no way belittles his efforts in building the Nollywood we have today. Instead, it is a reminder of the indelible mark he made in the industry and on its practitioners in the last 50 years. Oloketuyi further shared that the duo of Ajai-Lycett and Koldsweat would be on hand in Ekiti to receive their well-deserved awards.

Ajai- Lycett, whose acting career spans over five decades, “has become a true pillar of the industry, hence the award,” he said. He added that “We cannot also forget Larry Koldsweat, the Igbo-born actor turned pastor when mentioning those who have positively impacted the industry with their gifts and talents.” The BON Award ceremony has been a tradition in the Nigerian movie industry for the last 12 years, with the last edition holding in the city of Kano.

With the 2020 edition set to hold in Ekiti State, Oloketuyi has assured that the same excellence with which BON has served and rewarded the Nigerian film industry in the last decade would be brought to bear this year.

