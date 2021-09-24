LASAA boss urges collaboration, investment in OOH advertising

Managing Director of Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA), Prince Adedamola Docemo, has enjoined practitioners in the advertising industry to embrace collaboration and consider big investments for outdoor in a bid to play big in the strategic outdoor advertising environment that the agency is envisioning. Docemo disclosed this yesterday while addressing participants at the ongoing advertising stakeholders’ conference and exhibition holding in Lagos. The managing director said the strategy was also in line with the smart city agenda of the Governor, Mr.Babajide Sanwo-Olu, adding that they wsre committed to an innovative and interactive advertising formats.

He said under the environment, LED structures were not just going to be videos on the street but will also engage citizens. According to him, the new outdoor advertising structure had smart functions and capabilities, such that they provide traffic/travel information to commuters, give weather forecast, add value to aesthetics and show time of the day, interact with commuters for the benefit of Lagosians and visitors alike. Docemo added that these structures were all obtainable in other countries and that the gency was ready to approve more innovative iconic structures with enabled connectivity, which support intelligence and security, remarking that it will be much beneficial to the state towards the realisation of a smart city Lagos and more importantly, optimising revenue generation for the state.

He said: “The agency will continue to work its fingers to the bone to achieve more for the government, ensuring continuous removal of illegal advertising structures capable of defacing the aesthetics of our environment and work more effectively on the smooth path of our mandate in fulfilment of our Vision to be The above and many more efforts inform our direction for the new roadmap.

