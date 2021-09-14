News

LASAA holds conference, exhibition for stakeholders

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has announced plans to host its 2021 Out-of-Home Advertising Conference and Ex hibition for stakeholders between September 23 and 24, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

 

The event with the theme; “Roadmap for the Growth of Signage and Out-of-Home Advertisement Post COVID-19 in Lagos,” will have in attendance key stakeholders in the outdoor advertising business as well as local and international sign exhibitors.

 

LASAA, in a statement signed by its Managing Director, Prince Adedamola Docemo, said the conference seeks to find innovative solutions to the issues affecting the outdoor advertising industry since the pandemic started.

 

He said: “This conference opens the opportunity for all advertising stakeholders to come together in search of a new future for outdoor advertising in line with Lagos’ Smart City plans and the THEMES Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who was expected to be the special guest at the event.

 

Docemo said: “It will also provide an opportunity for exchange of ideas, debates and deliberations between representatives from the public and private sectors and key players in the outdoor advertising industry, both locally and internationally.”

 

He added that a special keynote address would be delivered on September 24, 2021 by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on “The  Imperatives of Data Analytics and Automation for the Development of a Smart City Lagos.”

 

Interested participants and exhibitors were expected to register on www.lasaa. com and find out more information about the event

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

14 Edo lawmakers: We’re on path of justice, expect fairness from Obaseki

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Four of the elected members of the Edo State House of Assembly who are yet to be sworn into office following the political imbroglio that engulfed the state over two years ago spoke with JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM on their travails and plans to enforce their rights. Kingsley Ugabi: We deserve level playing field How do feel […]
News

Gurvin Singh Dyal: My biggest success is being able to help others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Today, Gurvin Singh Dyal (Mr. Gurvz) is well-known as the founder of Academy2Earn, an online platform that guides students and teaches them how to make money online. Three years ago, though, he was a simple college kid. Gurvin was 19 years old and studying Biomedical Science when he suddenly felt the need to drastically change […]
News

Court clears ex-president NBA, Usoro, of N1.4bn fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged and acquitted the immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro, of alleged N1.4 billion fraud charge slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The judge while upholding Usoro’s no case submission held that the anti-graft […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica