LASAA holds conference, exhibition for stakeholders

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has announced plans to host its 2021 Out-of-Home Advertising Conference and Ex hibition for stakeholders between September 23 and 24, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event with the theme; “Roadmap for the Growth of Signage and Out-of-Home Advertisement Post COVID-19 in Lagos,” will have in attendance key stakeholders in the outdoor advertising business as well as local and international sign exhibitors.

LASAA, in a statement signed by its Managing Director, Prince Adedamola Docemo, said the conference seeks to find innovative solutions to the issues affecting the outdoor advertising industry since the pandemic started.

He said: “This conference opens the opportunity for all advertising stakeholders to come together in search of a new future for outdoor advertising in line with Lagos’ Smart City plans and the THEMES Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who was expected to be the special guest at the event.

Docemo said: “It will also provide an opportunity for exchange of ideas, debates and deliberations between representatives from the public and private sectors and key players in the outdoor advertising industry, both locally and internationally.”

He added that a special keynote address would be delivered on September 24, 2021 by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on “The Imperatives of Data Analytics and Automation for the Development of a Smart City Lagos.”

Interested participants and exhibitors were expected to register on www.lasaa. com and find out more information about the event

