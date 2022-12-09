LASAA launches 2023 mobile advert stickers for branded vehicles

…promises improved, efficient process

Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), the agency saddled with the mandate to regulate advertisement displays in Lagos State, has announced the release of its 2023 mobile advert stickers for branded vehicles in the state. LASAA’s Managing Director, Prince Adedamola Docemo, in a statement in issued yesterday, stated that the new and improved mobile advert e-sticker will be in force effective from January 1, 2023, a development that will render the 2022 sticker invalid.

He reiterated that, just like last year, the agency has fully deviated from the yearly tradition of launching the stickers with pomp and would rather focus on improving the efficiency of the new process. He explained that the new e-sticker, which was introduced last year, has attracted a lot of commendation from stakeholders.

He said LASAA has continuously reviewed and im-proved the mobile advert e-sticker product throughout the year to assess the process and fix all barriers for better and efficient performance. Docemo disclosed that the 2023 e-sticker continues to experience constant upgrades with a Quick Response (QR) code scanner application, which is readable with a simple smartphone.

He said: “The e-sticker has been enhanced with internal control mechanism, which comes with specialised bar codes and embedded details, including vehicle particulars and serial numbers for authentication.” He explained that the new e-sticker comes with new improved security features such as anticounterfeit properties and authentication system against fraud. Docemo emphasised that the level of security implemented for ease of confirmation has improved the process of compliance for the agency’s clients. He stressed that all branded vehicles statewide will be effectively captured on a mobile advert database, thereby making the agency’s ability to monitor compliance and enforcement to work efficiently. He noted that the incidence of fraud has been hugely minimised, adding that non-compliant vehicles will be impounded and grounded. He assured clients that upon registration, the e-stickers will be available to them within 48 hours

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...