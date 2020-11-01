News

LASAA remains regulatory agency for billboards, signages in Lagos

The Management of Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA) has said it has become necessary to reassure stakeholders in the outdoor advertising industry in Lagos State that they are still in charge of regulating outdoor advertising and signages in the state contrary to the spurious claim of a notable Lagos politician that Loatsad Media regulates and controls the erection of billboards and signages in Lagos.

 

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of LASAA, Prince Adedamola Docemo, in a statement issued by the Agency yesterday, said there is no iota of truth in an interview granted to Arise TV recently by a former Military Governor of Ondo State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, which claimed that Loatsad Media now regulates and controls the erection of billboards and signages in Lagos.

Prince Docemo explained that Loatsad Media Limited, owned by Mr Seyi Tinubu is merely one of the companies that has subjected itself to the rigorous process of registration with LASAA alongside over 200 other practitioners too numerous to mention in the outdoor advertising space in the state.

 

This is available in the agency’s registry and on its website, www.lasaa.com He stated that the current relationship with the Outdoor Advertising Agency of Nigeria (OAAN) is a testament to the fairness the agency has demonstrated in its regulatory functions.

 

“Our relationship today with OAAN is a manifestation of our commitment to collaboration and professionalism in the last 14 years of our operations. We have indeed achieved so much in this regard.”

 

He added that LASAA regulation provides a level playing field for all players: “It is therefore nothing more than wishful thinking, for any individual to insinuate that the Agency has yielded its fiduciary responsibility to an advertising company that it regulates. We believe in a liberal market economy where all players will compete for the benefit of the market.

 

” The Managing Director stressed that the LASAA model of operation has become a model template for many states to adopt in their effort to achieve sanity in their states. The CEO reiterated that the outdoor advertising space and signages in Lagos are still under the regulation and control of LASAA which is statutorily empowered by law to carry out such responsibilities, adding that it has not transferred such to any other organisation.

