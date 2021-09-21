LASAA targets 500 participants at advertising conference, exhibition

Managing Director of Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA), Prince Adedamola Docemo, has said the Agency is expecting about 500 participants at the Out-Of-Home (OOH) Advertising and Exhibition Conference in Lagos this week.

Docemo, who disclosed this yesterday at a press conference, explained that the event would seek to find solutions to some of the issues affecting the OOH industry with a view to bringing them under the searchlight, particularly as they affect the Smart City plans of Lagos State government.

He said the two-day event would bring together key players in the signage and out-of-home advertising industry under one roof to discuss issues affecting the future of outdoor advertising in Lagos State and the country in general.

He said the main objective of the conference was for Lagos State government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who will be the special guest of honour, to gain the confidence of all stakeholders and investing public through the policies and programmes of LASAA.

This would help to improve sectoral investment, drive sustainable growth, encourage regular engagement and assist in the development of Lagos State, he said.

Docemo added that the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, would present a special keynote address on “The Imperatives of Data Analytics and Automation for the Development of a Smart City Lagos,” on the last day of the conference

Like this: Like Loading...