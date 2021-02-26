Lasaco Assurance leads in N65bn market loss

Equity market’s key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI), yesterday fell by 0.31 per cent to halt two-day gaining streak as profit taking hits the market following investors crave to increase capital gains. Lassco Assurance Plc recently penalised by the regulator infractions led the losers by 9.68 per cent to close at N.12kobo per share. Driven by decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day on a negative note.

Consequently, the All-Share Index dropped by 125.81 basis points or 0.31 per cent to close at 0,095.49 basis points as against 40,221.30 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N65 billion to close at N20.978 trillion from N21.043 trillion as market sentiment returned to the red zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 326.04 million shares exchanged in 4,567 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume); with 79.95 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,452 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.

Diversified Industries’ sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Transcorp Plc followed with a turnover of 48.85 million shares in 169 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 18 while decliners closed at 24. Chams Nigeria Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.09 per cent to close at 24 kobo per share while Royal Exchange Plc followed with 8.00 per cent each to close at 27 kobo per share. Wema Bank Plc added 7.69 per cent to close at 70 kobo per share.

