LASAMBUS officials deliver stranded pregnant woman in labour

A stranded pregnant woman who fell into labour on a popular Lagos road has been delivered of a baby by a team of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) officials.

The woman, 27-year-old Shukarat Isa, who resides at 30 Akin Akinsheyinwa Street, Awoyaya, Lagos and the baby, a male weighing 3.3kg, have since been taken to the Ikate Health Center for further care and management.

Giving an account of the incident, the rescued woman, Shukarat Isa explained that she was in transit from Awoyaya in Ibeju-lekki Local Government Area to Orile on a public bus when she went into labour.

Narrating her experience, the visibly excited woman said: “I was on a bus to Orile from Awoyaya, I fell into labour in the course of the journey and a man sitting beside me called the emergency number and requested help. The vehicle had a stop at the Law School Bus Stop for some passengers to disembark and this was where the LASAMBUS officials caught up with the vehicle and assisted with the delivery which was already in process.

“The team also assisted in cleaning me and my baby up before transporting us to Ikate Health Centre at Elegushi. At the health centre, the nurses stayed with us and assisted with my admission and baby immunization before leaving. I have since been discharged and my baby and I are doing quite well. I would like to appreciate the medical team for their response and care, it means a lot to me and my family.”

The LASAMBUS team that was involved in the life saving emergency service include; Oyekanmi Inumidun Ayomibo, an Assistant Chief Community Health Technician; Uthman Nofisat Afolashade, Higher Community Health Technician and Yusuf Olanrewaju Rahmon, the Ambulance pilot.

Speaking after receiving a report of the successful medical emergency response by the LASAMBUS team, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi explained that the incident occurred Friday around the Law School Bus Stop; along the popular Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island.

 

