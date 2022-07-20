LASBCA evacuates occupants of distressed building

Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) have evacuated occupants of a highly distressed three-storey building in Mushin area. The agency said that the building located at Ojuwoye Street, had been marked for demolition earlier. The Director of Enforcement LASBCA, Mr. Olusoji Olaopa, who led the team of the enforcement team of the agency, said that the Monitoring and Compliance exercise was part of the agency’s routine mandate aimed at nipping in the bud incessant building collapse in the state. He said that the team had to comb the length and breadth of Mushin area to uncover more distressed structures for demolition.

The other eight buildings are located at 28, Ilupeju road, 30, Ajegunle Street, 30, shyllon street, 7, 11, 18 and 32, Idera Street, and 5, Shosanya Street, all in Odi Olowo, Mushin, Lagos. Olaopa further stated that the owner and residents of the evacuated structure have been served all statutory notices with verifiable evidences but were still waiting for the agency to enforce the notices and compel them to vacate the distressed structure.

He said: “As you can hear from residents of this building, some of the occupants are also testifying to the notices earlier served but the fact that people continued to reside inside distressed structures calls for concern and questioning on the premium attached lives.” He explained that the evacuation of the residents was not an act of cruelty on the part LASBCA officials but a necessary step meant to ensure that citizens’ lives and properties are safeguarded especially during this rainy season when more buildings are prone to collapse. He restated the readiness of the agency to continue to regularly inspect, check and audit buildings for fitness and safety purposes in order to reduce to zero level the incidences of building collapse in the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...