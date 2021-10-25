Metro & Crime

LASBCA seals 40 houses over contraventions

Posted on

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has sealed over 40 houses in Sapata Town, along the Regional road in Eti Osa area of the state  for various contraventions.

Speaking during the enforcement activity, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who disclosed this, said that it had become necessary to carry out the enforcement as owners/developers of the estate were not building according to physical planning laws and building codes of the state.

Salako pointed out that most of the building owners/developers in the axis indiscriminately erected buildings without the necessary documentations and approvals, thereby distorting the layout of the area by constructing haphazardly without drainages, setbacks and other major facilities.

According to him, despite several engagements with the owners/developers to stop all illegal construction works, they went ahead ignoring government notices and directives. He added that shunning building codes was not permissible as it could lead to building collapse.

He said: “Over the past few weeks, we have had cause to interact with the developers and even issue a press statement, asking them to stop work on their sites but they blatantly refused and continued their illegal activities.”

He maintained that the  Lagos  State Government, being interested in the wellbeing of every Lagosian, would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Lagos buildings are safe, secure and habitable for present and future generations.
On his own part, the General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency Arc. Gbolahan Oki, said that the Agency was being proactive in nipping in the bud cases of building collapse by quickly idenfying and stopping illegal developments before they get completed.

