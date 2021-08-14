News

LASCOCO inaugurates Ibere-Otun Multi-purpose Cooperative Society

The Lagos State Cooperative College has officially inaugurated Ibere- Otun Multi-purpose Cooperative Society, in order to reduce poverty in the nation. Ibere-Otun Cooperative Society, which has existed for some years is now formally empowered to venture into more tasking, and financially demanding activities with adequate guidance and covering from LASCOCO Institute.

Inaugurating the cooperative society, Mrs. Muritala Temitope Janet and Gbenga Alonge, LASCOCO officials, highlighted the benefits that would accrue to members across the various branches of Ibere-Otun Multi-purpose Cooperative Society. According to Mrs. Muritala, the official inauguration gives the society an opportunity to work as a team and embark on massive projects like estate properties and business ventures with adequate support from the institute. She further stated that it indeed signalled a new start for the validity of the multi-purpose society.

‘‘By virtue of this inauguration Ibere-Otun Multi-purpose Cooperative Society is a duly registered organisation with Lagos State Government. “You can team up to get franchise for BRT vehicles, microfinance bank and many more, it is a way to afford a sustainable development of our people by a consistent involvement in ensuring systematic growth of capital for businesses to thrive.” The Secretary of the Abule-Egba branch of the society, Mrs. Adejoke Adesanya, noted that with sincerity of purpose and strict adherence to guiding principles, a lot would be achieved through Ibere-Otun Multi-purpose Cooperative Society.

