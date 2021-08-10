LASCOCO inaugurates Ibere-Otun Multipurpose Cooperative Society

The Lagos State Cooperative College has inaugurated the Ibere- Otun Multipurpose Cooperative Society.

Ibere-Otun Cooperative Society, which has existed for some years before now is by virtue of the inauguration, empowered to venture into more tasking, financially demanding involvement with adequate guidance and covering of the LASCOCO Institute.

Inaugurating the cooperative society, Mrs. Muritala Temitope Janet and Mr.Gbenga Alonge, LASCOCO officials highlighted the benefits that accrue to members across the branches of Ibere-Otun Multipurpose Cooperative Society.

According to Mrs. Muritala, the official inauguration gives the society an opportunity to team up and embark on massive projects like estate properties, business ventures of any form with adequate support from the institute.

She opined that it indeed signalled a new start for the validity of the multipurpose society

