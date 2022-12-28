Metro & Crime

LASEMA recovers bodies of Xmas beach victims

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has recovered the bodies of two persons who drowned at Baracuda beach, Abraham Adesanya, Ajah on Christmas day.

According to the statement by the agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, one of the bodies was located along the coast line at a neigbouring community (Okun Mopo).

LASEMA also said that the body of the second victim was recovered on Wednesday afternoon following the “combined effort of LASEMA operations teams and a team of local divers to complete the recovery operations,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

The agency’s investigation had earlier revealed that: “Two adult male were trying to rescue an adult male from drowning before the high tide of the ocean drowned the two adult male”.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Driver remanded for allegedly killing LASTMA officer

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja High Court, Lagos, yesterday remanded a driver, Elijah Shokoya, for allegedly killing an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA). Shokoya, who pleaded not guilty, was arraigned on a one-count charge of involuntary manslaughter. The state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mrs. Olayinka Adeyemi, who led the prosecution, said the defendant […]
Metro & Crime

Youths set truck ablaze for crushing motorcyclist to death in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Tragedy struck yesterday in Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State following the killing of a motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada by an articulated truck. Angered by the development, youths of the community destroyed the truck before setting it ablaze. It was gathered that the articulated truck crushed the yet-to-be identified […]
Metro & Crime

Why Buhari must sack service chiefs, by security experts

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Abdulasalam Ibrahim

On November 28, Nigerians woke up to hear the horrifying story of how Boko Haram members lined up 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari, a community in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State and slit their throats. Nigerians were still reeling over the shocking murders, when the United Nations (UN) announced that the number of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica