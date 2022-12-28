LASEMA recovers bodies of Xmas beach victims

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has recovered the bodies of two persons who drowned at Baracuda beach, Abraham Adesanya, Ajah on Christmas day.

According to the statement by the agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, one of the bodies was located along the coast line at a neigbouring community (Okun Mopo).

LASEMA also said that the body of the second victim was recovered on Wednesday afternoon following the “combined effort of LASEMA operations teams and a team of local divers to complete the recovery operations,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

The agency’s investigation had earlier revealed that: “Two adult male were trying to rescue an adult male from drowning before the high tide of the ocean drowned the two adult male”.

