LASEMA stops man from jumping into Lagoon

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has rescued a man from a suicide attempt on Ikoyi Link Bridge. The LASEMA Director-General (DG), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the man, who hails from Anambra State but resides in Ejigbo area of Lagos State, was swiftly rescued when he was attempting to jump into the lagoon. He said: “About 10.35pm on the 17th October 2020, a suicide case was reported to the agency.

“Response was immediately activated to the scene to rescue the life of the young man (name withheld) who hails from Anambra State but resides in Ejigbo area of Lagos State. “The agency responders were able to convince/rescue the young man from his jump off point.

He was later examined by the agency’s paramedics before being handed over to Good Samaritans who have committed to ensure adequate therapy and psychological counselling for the victim. “Details of the Good Samaritans were taken by the Response Team in conjunction with the Nigeria Police officers at the scene.”

