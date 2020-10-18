Metro & Crime

LASEMA stops man from jumping into Lagos Lagoon

Muritala Ayinla

 

Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has prevented a man from a suicide attempt on Ikoyi Link Bridge.
According to the Director General of the agency, Dr Olufemi Oke Osanyintolu, the man, who hails from Anambra State but resides in Ejigbo area of Lagos State, was swiftly apprehended when he was attempting to jump into the lagoon.
He said: “About 22:35hrs on the 17th October 2020, a suicide case was reported to the Agency.
“Response was immediately activated to the scene to rescue the life of the young man (name withheld) who hails from Anambra State but resides in Ejigbo area of Lagos State.
“The Agency Responders were able to convince/ rescue the young man from his jump off point. He was later examined by the Agency’s Paramedics before being handed over to Good Samaritans (Mr J ODUKOYA AND Mr D OKANLAWON) who have committed to ensure adequate therapy and psychological counseling for the victim.
“Details of the Samaritans were taken by the Response Team in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Officers on scene.”

Reporter

