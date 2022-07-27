LASEPA partners NBC on fight against plastic pollution

The General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, has called on the Nigeria Bottling Company, maker of Coca-Cola and other firms in the state to partner with the state government in the fight against plastic pollution. Speaking when the agency received the management of NBC, Dr Fasawe, also urged the recyclers in the state to come and partner with the state government in order to address plastic Waste pollution.

The LASEPA boss also received 200 multiple used bottles donation from the NBC to support the fight against plastic pollution, saying that several initiative and measures have been taken to curb singleuse plastics in the state.

“Recyclers can come partner with us in the fight against plastic pollution, these plastics are raw materials and can be recycled into new useful products in exchange of cash rewards,” the General Manager stated.

According to her, all hands must be on deck to guarantee quality health for the citizenry and drastic reduction in avoidable loss of lives caused by polluted environment, commending Coca-Cola for supporting the initiative.

On her part, the Director, Public Affairs, Communication & Sustainability, Coca- Cola Nigeria, Amaka Onyemelukwe, expressed the readiness of the organisation to partner LASEPA to salvage the Lagos environment.

She said: “It is our commitment that we ensure bottles that are recycling friendly, creates better values and can be recycled into another and we are going to move with every stakeholder and LASEPA as demonstrated to be a very great environmental friendly organisation.

