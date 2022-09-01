LASEPA unveils Eko Clean Air project at Lagos community

Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has unveiled an environmental project tagged “Eko Clean Air”, with the distribution of eco-friendly materials to residents of Itedo community in the Eti- Osa Local Government Area. The materials included 500 cooking gas stoves with content, 400 water bottles, 400 rechargeable lights and 400 reusable use bags respectively during the launching of the campaign in the community.

The official kick-off ceremony of “Eko Clean Air” took place on Saturday within the community and also witnessed the unveiling of a Community Bore Hole and exchange of pet bottles, abandoned electrical appliances, used mechanical oil, among others for cash rewards.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, while unveiling the Eko Clean Air project, stated that it will be replicated across all councils to improve the quality of air. He added that: “This campaign is part of the THEMES Agenda of this administration, under the Health and Environment Pillar with the objective of reducing health inequality, promoting proper handling and management of waste so as to encourage healthy lifestyle, creates source of income for a lot of people and also maintain a better and sustainable environment” Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental services, Dr. Tajudeen Gaji, the commissioner commended the agency for its proactive approach towards environmental protection and further described the partners as eco-friendly organisations who are conscious of the environment and the health of Lagosians.

