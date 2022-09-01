News

LASEPA unveils Eko Clean Air project at Lagos community

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has unveiled an environmental project tagged “Eko Clean Air”, with the distribution of eco-friendly materials to residents of Itedo community in the Eti- Osa Local Government Area. The materials included 500 cooking gas stoves with content, 400 water bottles, 400 rechargeable lights and 400 reusable use bags respectively during the launching of the campaign in the community.

The official kick-off ceremony of “Eko Clean Air” took place on Saturday within the community and also witnessed the unveiling of a Community Bore Hole and exchange of pet bottles, abandoned electrical appliances, used mechanical oil, among others for cash rewards.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, while unveiling the Eko Clean Air project, stated that it will be replicated across all councils to improve the quality of air. He added that: “This campaign is part of the THEMES Agenda of this administration, under the Health and Environment Pillar with the objective of reducing health inequality, promoting proper handling and management of waste so as to encourage healthy lifestyle, creates source of income for a lot of people and also maintain a better and sustainable environment” Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental services, Dr. Tajudeen Gaji, the commissioner commended the agency for its proactive approach towards environmental protection and further described the partners as eco-friendly organisations who are conscious of the environment and the health of Lagosians.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

U.S. varsities offer $2.17m scholarships to 19 Nigerian students

Posted on Author ISIOMA MADIKE

Nineteen high achieving, lowincome students from southern Nigeria have received full scholarships totalling $2.17 million to attend American universities and colleges for the 2020/2021 academic session. This was confirmed yesterday in a statement signed by Information Specialist, Temi tayo Famutimi, of the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos. This feat, the […]
News

Abe vows to contest Rivers guber on APC platform

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Former Senator and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, said that he has not dumped the party contrary to reports in some quarters. Abe, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, the state capital in a chat with reporters, noted that he would contest the Rivers State governorship election […]
News

FG lists states, LGs with highest COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government on Monday released a list of 22 local government areas within 13 states that are high-burdened with COVID-19. National Incident Manager of the Presidential Task Force, Mukhtar Muhammad, spoke on Monday in Abuja at a briefing. He said affected state capitals contributed over 95 percent of new cases recorded in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica