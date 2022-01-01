LASG: 6,500 inbound travellers disobeyed COVD-19 guidelines

The Lagos State Government on Friday said it had commenced communicating with 6,500 inbound international travellers, suspected to have disobeyed the COVID-19 guidelines of the federal and state governments.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Friday, said a total of 432 suspected defaulters had been cleared after investigation, while 81 confirmed defaulters had been sanctioned and fined by the mobile courts.

He said: “As a government, we are determined to halt the alarming trend of defaulters whose actions were responsible for previous waves of the pandemic in Lagos State. We have commenced communicating with 6,500 inbound passengers who are suspected of not being compliant with our guidelines established to protect the community, lives and our economy.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...