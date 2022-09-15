Metro & Crime

LASG alerts citizens of environmental threat in 5 LGs

The Lagos State Government Thursday issued a warning that the coastal areas of Apapa, Ojo, Ikorodu, Ibeju Lekki, and Badagry local government areas of the state are in jeopardy as a result of prevalent environmental challenges if human attitudes toward the environment are not correctly addressed.

The Permanent Secretary of the Office of Environmental Services in the State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Dr Omobolaji Gaji, disclosed this at a lobbying meeting held at Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos. Gaji, who was represented by the Director, Sanitation Services, Office of Environmental Services, Dr. Hassan Sanuth, said: "Communities in Ojo, Ikorodu, Ibeju Lekki, Badagry, and Apapa are vulnerable and sensitive to these prevailing environmental issues, as danger looms if the human attitude towards the environment is not appropriately checked."

 

Our Reporters

