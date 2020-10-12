Education

LASG: All classes in Lagos schools can now resume

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Lagos State Government has approved the resumption of all classes in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools.
The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, announced this in a statement on Monday.
She said the remaining classes in both public and private schools in the state can resume from Monday, October 19, 2020.
She enjoined school owners and managers of all private schools to ensure that they are cleared by the Office of Education Quality Assurance before physical resumption.
Part of the statement read: “The physical resumption which is for 2020/2021 academic session will now include pupils in pre-primary i.e, daycare, kindergarten and nursery schools.
“All public and private schools are strongly advised to put safety first by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the State Government through the Ministry of Education.
“The Office of Education Quality Assurance will continue to monitor and evaluate schools preparedness. The necessary resumption protocols must be adhered to and cleared ‘satisfactory” by the OEQA’.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

ASUU to FG: Pay our 5 months deducted Union dues, else strike continues

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

    Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Sunday accused the Federal Government of having deducted check-off dues between February and June 2020 on behalf of their Union, but refused to remit same, threatening that without its remittance, the ongoing strike continues. This was made known through the University of Ibadan Chairman of the Union, […]
Education

Trump’s Press Secretary: ‘Science should not stand in the way’ of schools reopening

Posted on Author Reporter

  The White House Press Secretary has revived Donald Trump’s calls for schools to reopen, saying “the science should not stand in the way of this”. Echoing the president’s push for pupils to return to classrooms, Kayleigh McEnany said “we don’t think children should be locked up at home, with devastating consequences”. “You know, the […]
Education

FG spends N14bn on CCT, school feeding in Jigawa

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Federal Government has, in 16 cycles’ disbursement, spent N9.074billion on Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) and another N5.178billion on School Feeding Programme from inception in 2017 till date in Jigawa. Alhaji Bala Chamo, the state Coordinator, Social Investments Programme (SIP), who made this known at a news conference in Dutse on Saturday said the N9.074 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: