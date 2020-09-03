LASG arraigns boat operator, truck driver for manslaughter

The Lagos State government has arraigned a boat captain, Elebiju Happiness, over the recent boat mishap on Lagos waterways around the Kirikiri area of the state.

The boat operator was docked before Hon. Justice Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos on a 10-count charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The defendant, who pleaded not guilty, was also charged for operating a boat without an authorized license.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Elebiju allegedly caused the death of 13 passengers in a boat mishap on the Lagos State Inland Waterways along Kirikiri after taking off from an illegal loading site with 20 passengers last month.

Upon the incident, the rescue team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority, Marine Police and other boat operators rescued five passengers while the defendant (captain of the boat) and his deck hand boy also survived.

According to the Director Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mrs Yinka Adeyemi, the alleged offences committed by the defendant contravened Sections 224 and punishable under Section 229 of the Criminal Law Ch C17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Adeyemi said that the offence of operating without a license contravened Section 311 (1) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Justice Oyefeso thereafter adjourned till September 17 for continuation of trial.

And in a related development, the Lagos State government has also commenced the prosecution of the driver and owner of a vehicle, Dominic Amaechi and Cyprian Arinze respectively over the death of two persons.

The defendants were arraigned in September 2, 2020 before Hon. Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the same Ikeja High Court division.

