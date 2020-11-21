LASG closes Abule Crossing for rail modernisation project

The Lagos State Government has said it would close Abule Level Crossing towards Apapa end of the railway project for construction on the rail track from today to November 22. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Transportation stated that the construction company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, would commence the track construction at 5am and finish by 8pm the next day.

The statement added: “As a result of the ongoing construction on the aforementioned route, the new Contain Bridge will be opened to all motorists on the November 19 to serve as an alternative route for motorists plying the axis to aid their movement.

“Motorists coming from Oyingbo to access Funsho Williams Avenue, Iponri, Surulere are advised to connect the newly constructed Costain Bridge through Apapa Road to their destinations. “While motorists from Eko Bridge heading towards Iponri, Funsho Williams Avenue will also utilise the newly constructed Costain Bridge through Costain Round About to reach their destinations. “Road users that are Apapa, Iganmu and Lagos Island bound from Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Iponri can make use of the newly constructed bridge to Costain Round About.”

