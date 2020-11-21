News

LASG closes Abule Crossing for rail modernisation project

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State Government has said it would close Abule Level Crossing towards Apapa end of the railway project for construction on the rail track from today to November 22. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Transportation stated that the construction company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, would commence the track construction at 5am and finish by 8pm the next day.

The statement added: “As a result of the ongoing construction on the aforementioned route, the new Contain Bridge will be opened to all motorists on the November 19 to serve as an alternative route for motorists plying the axis to aid their movement.

“Motorists coming from Oyingbo to access Funsho Williams Avenue, Iponri, Surulere are advised to connect the newly constructed Costain Bridge through Apapa Road to their destinations. “While motorists from Eko Bridge heading towards Iponri, Funsho Williams Avenue will also utilise the newly constructed Costain Bridge through Costain Round About to reach their destinations. “Road users that are Apapa, Iganmu and Lagos Island bound from Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Iponri can make use of the newly constructed bridge to Costain Round About.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ICPC probes sources of looted COVID-19 palliatives

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has concluded plans to probe the sources of palliative items looted from warehouses across major cities in the country. For days, suspected looters had invaded warehouses and private facilities in Jos, Lagos, Ibadan, Calabar, Ilorin, Kaduna, Osogbo, Lokoja and other capital cities, carting away food and […]
News

Fireboy DML debuts on FIFA 21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known as ‘FIreboy DML’ is set to feature in the soon to be released video simulation football game FIFA 21. The ‘Scatter’ crooner joins global superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander Arnold and Erling Braut Haland on standard, champions and ultimate editions of the game. The video game franchise is […]
News

US election: Trump may lose Georgia as Biden closes in

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Donald Trump’s lead over Joe Biden in battleground state of Georgia has been reduced to fewer than 18,098, votes, with counting still under way. Donald Trump has 2,432,097 votes, compared with 2,413,999 for Biden, after 98 percent of the votes were counted. In percentage terms, Trump has 49.57 to Biden’s 49.20. If […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: