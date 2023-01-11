News

LASG considers MoU on urban development

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

The Lagos State Government has started reviewing memos from stakeholders as part of its efforts to develop the State Urban Development Policy. The state government, through the ministry, had requested memoranda from interested stakeholders to help in the quest of an enduring Lagos State Urban Development Policy through participatory and transparent process, according to Engr. Oluwole Sotire, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, spoke at the opening of the memoranda review meeting at the Women Development Centre, Agege at the weekend. According to him, reviewing memoranda was a required step after interested parties submitted them in response to the ministry’s request for public feedback. Sotire said that contributions came from a variety of sources, including MDAs of government, professional groups and regulatory authorities, university institutions, commercial professionals, and individual members of the public. She described the reaction to the call for memoranda as overwhelming.

He mentioned that attendees at the review meeting had been carefully and purposefully chosen from tested specialists in the public and private sectors, with an astute town planner, Lookman Oshodi, presiding over the proceedings, in order to achieve beneficial results.

The review conference would shortly be followed by a bigger municipal forum to permit more contributions, so he urged participants to be thorough in evaluating all proposals in the memoranda against the objective and focus of the proposed policy. The Permanent Secretary advised Lagosians to expect an inclusive and development- oriented Lagos State Urban Development Policy, in accordance with the State Government’s vision of “Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy,” saying that the watchword for the year was a sustainable environment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fallout of minimum wage: FG to increase pension in the country

Posted on Author Clement James,

The Federal Government has assured pensioners on its payroll that it had concluded plans to increase their pensions as in line with the minimum wage increase in the country. The Acting Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Barr. Ekpo Nta made this disclosure on Friday while briefing journalists in Calabar, Cross River State. Nta […]
News

Fresh crisis rocks Lagos PDP as court sacks chairman

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos State chapter is back in the trenches following the court judgement that sacked the state Chairman, Deji Doherty. The Lagos State High Court reinstated former Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, Adegbola Dominic, as the legitimate chairman. Delivering judgement in the suit, No: LD/3600/ GCM/2019, filed by […]
News

Adesina: Nigeria’s ‘fatherism’ govt suffocating constituent states

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

•Twisted federalism responsible for sectional activism – Akeredolu   The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, yesterday disclosed that constituent states in Nigeria would not make headway with the manner with which the country is structured at the moment.   Adesina stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while delivering […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica