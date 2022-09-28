LASG declares commitment to tourism master plan

Andrew Iro Okungbowa The Lagos State Government has declared its commitment to consolidating on the gains of its Tourism Master Plan through its community-based Tourism initiative, which has seen it develop a pilot scheme being currently executed in six Local Government areas of the state. This development was made known yesterday by the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile- Yusufu, in her keynote address, during the event hosted by the ministry to mark this year’s World Tourism Day (WTD 2022) celebration, with the theme; Rethinking Tourism, in Alausa, Ikeja. Speaking on the sub-theme, Rethinking Tourism through the host communities, she highlighted the various initiatives taken by the state government to develop domestic tourism through its Community – Based Initiative.

‘‘This year’s theme; Rethinking Tourism, offers us an opportunity to consolidate the state’s Tourism Master plan which we had already started implementing following its public presentation to our stakeholders last year,’’ she stated. According to her: ‘‘This theme and sub-theme speak to the community- based tourism initiative already introduced by the ministry last year.

This means that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is forward-thinking to have considered exploring the potentials in community- based tourism since last year. ‘‘This administration is committed to sustainable development of tourism and all its allied industries in the state. It’s in this regard and in our determination to ensure earliest commencement of the implementation of the Tourism Master Plan, that we in Lagos decided in tandem have already started Rethinking Tourism.’’ She further said: ‘‘Among several other reasons, the Community- Based Tourism is intended to provide opportunities for employment, revenue generation, local earning from goods and services and restricting the funds that leaves the local communities in addition to helping tourism activities. ‘‘This in our esteemed view will in specific terms: Bring about a sense of ownership of CBT businesses by the members of the local communities; Improve local skills; Empower the members of the local communities; and bring about development in practical terms in the local communities.”

