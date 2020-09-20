Metro & Crime

LASG demolishes second wing of collapsed Ejigbo school

…as Sanwo-Olu orders integrity tests on school buildings with more than two floors

Following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has demolished the second wing of Excell College, Ejigbo, after the first wing collapsed on Saturday morning.

 

Governor Sanwo-Olu while speaking on the collapsed school building during a press briefing on COVID-19 gave directive for the demolition of the second wing of the school building in order to guarantee safety of lives of the residents.

 

But speaking after the demolition of the second wing of the building, the LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency discovered that the second wing of the building was also compromised and failed the structural integrity test.

 

He said: “We responded to distress calls yesterday morning and encountered a three-storey building with one wing entirely collapsed and the second wing visibly compromised. A joint team of LASEMA and LASBCA have since completed integrity testing on the second wing and results demonstrate that the building is compromised beyond salvaging.”

 

He added that the state’s Commissioner for Urban Planning & Physical Development, upon presentation of the results also directed that the building be completely levelled to ground zero to forestall any further damage or secondary incidents.

 

Meanwhile, harping on integrity tests on both public and private schools with buildings of three floors and above, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako disclosed that the ministry would begin the enforcement of the directive immediately.

 

Salako stated that the move became necessary in order to ascertain the structural integrity of all school buildings above two floors with a view to preventing future re-occurrence of school building collapse in the state.

 

The commissioner assured that the Ministry would swing into action in earnest so as to actualise the state government’s aim of saving lives and property, especially as schools resume after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic

