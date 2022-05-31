Metro & Crime

LASG dismisses anxiety over Okada ban

The Lagos State Government has allayed fears of possible trouble with the enforcement on the ban on Okada operations in six local governments coming into force on Wednesday, insisting that they were on top of the situation.

In a statement released Tuesday evening by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the government said security operatives were already on alert to ensure nothing untoward happens.

The statement said: “The Lagos State Government has noted the anxiety that has followed the planned enforcement of the ban on commercial motorcycles in six local government areas as from June 1. The local governments are: Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa, Eti-Osa and Ikeja.

“The law enforcement agencies went on a road show today to assure the public that the ban, which was announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on May 18, after a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers will be enforced without any compromise.

“There is no need for any anxiety over the enforcement of the ban, which has been hailed by the majority of Lagosians as a reinforcement of the Lagos Traffic Law 2012 (amended in 2018).

“The government wishes to advise all law-abiding citizens to go about their businesses without any fear whatsoever as measures have been put in place to forestall any disturbance. Lagosians and visitors are urged to co-operate with the law enforcement agencies in our collective interest.”

 

