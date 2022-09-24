News

LASG Fire and Rescue Service tackles diesel spillage

In another development, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is said to have deployed its men to tackle the incident of a diesel spillage which incidentally resulted from a collapse surface storage tank of a commercial bank on Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos. The content of the 9,000 litres tank, which had spilled into the surroundings, is being prevented from resulting into a secondary incident, away from the public scooping of the product. According to a statement by the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, the team has the situation under its control while assuring residents of their safety.

 

