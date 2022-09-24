…LASG Fire and Rescue Service tackles diesel spillage

In another development, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is said to have deployed its men to tackle the incident of a diesel spillage which incidentally resulted from a collapse surface storage tank of a commercial bank on Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos. The content of the 9,000 litres tank, which had spilled into the surroundings, is being prevented from resulting into a secondary incident, away from the public scooping of the product. According to a statement by the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, the team has the situation under its control while assuring residents of their safety.
