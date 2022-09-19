Metro & Crime

LASG impounds 40 trucks under bridges

The Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Monday impounded 40 illegally parked trailers, trucks and tankers under flyover bridges at Costain to Iganmu area of Lagos.

The General Manager of LASTMA Mr Bolaji Oreagba disclosed that the enforcement operations, which was led by the Director of Operations (Headquarters) Mr. Peter Gbedemeje, was carried out immediately after the expiration of a ‘7-day Removal Order” served on them.

Oreagba disclosed further that the level of voluntary compliance was encouraging as a majority had removed their heavy duty vehicles before the commencement of the enforcement operations.

“We are very happy with the level of voluntary compliance by owner/drivers of these illegally parked trucks including other illegal workshops such as Iron benders, mechanics, food/fruits vendors,” he said.

The impounded trailers were contravened around Ijora, Costain, Breweries and Ajegunle Park by Ijora Mobil Road area of Iganmu, Lagos

The Head of Operations, Gbedemeje stated that the cleanup exercise would be continuous and be extended to other parts of the state in order checkmate criminal activities across the State.

He, however, confirmed that owners/drivers of these impounded trailers would be charged to court accordingly.

 

