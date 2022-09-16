LASG impounds 4,694 Okada, convicts 1,490 offenders

Statistics obtained from the Lagos State Police Command have shown that 1,490 persons consisting of miscreants, street traders, traffic offenders, among others, have been convicted for various offences in the state. The convicts were among the 1,709 suspects arrested by policemen for various offences in the state between June 1 and September 9, 2022, a period in which the Lagos State Government reviewed the state traffic law guiding the activities of commercial motorcyclists in the state. The review, among other reasons, came on the hills of the lynching of a sound engineer, David Imoh, by suspected commercial motorcyclists in the Lekki area of the state. Following the tragic incident, a ban was placed on the operations of commercial motorcyclists in six local government areas, consisting of Eti Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Apapa. The enforcement of the ban began on June 1 with security agents patrolling the listed LGAs for errant motorcyclists who had been protesting against the ban.
2023: Lewan replaces Shettima
Following the nomination of Senator Kashim Shettima as vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ex-Borno State Attorney General Kakashehu Lawan has been elected as the new candidate of the party for the 2023 Borno Central senatorial poll. Declaring the results of the primary at the APC secretariat, Maiduguri, yesterday, the Chairman Borno […]
Senate passes Electricity Bill to boost power distribution
The Senate Wednesday passed the Electricity Bill, 2022, following the Chamber’s consideration of a report by its Committee on Power. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue North East), in his presentation, explained that the bill sought to, amongst others, provide an ideal legal and institutional framework to leverage on the modest […]
Edo 2021: Okowa celebrates Team Delta contingent
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has celebrated the state’s contingents to the just-concluded 20th National Sports Festival in Edo State. The team successfully defended the title it won in the last edition in 2018. The Governor was happy that Team Delta topped the medals table with 158 gold; 126 silver and 110 bronze, to haul […]
