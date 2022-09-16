LASG impounds 4,694 Okada, convicts 1,490 offenders

Statistics obtained from the Lagos State Police Command have shown that 1,490 persons consisting of miscreants, street traders, traffic offenders, among others, have been convicted for various offences in the state. The convicts were among the 1,709 suspects arrested by policemen for various offences in the state between June 1 and September 9, 2022, a period in which the Lagos State Government reviewed the state traffic law guiding the activities of commercial motorcyclists in the state. The review, among other reasons, came on the hills of the lynching of a sound engineer, David Imoh, by suspected commercial motorcyclists in the Lekki area of the state. Following the tragic incident, a ban was placed on the operations of commercial motorcyclists in six local government areas, consisting of Eti Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Apapa. The enforcement of the ban began on June 1 with security agents patrolling the listed LGAs for errant motorcyclists who had been protesting against the ban.

