LASG: Only JSS 3, SSS 2 students will resume Sept 21

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has announced the plans for both public and private schools’ resumption in the state after the lockdown of schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi, in a statement on Sunday said the state would adopt a phased approach in opening public schools.
“This phased approach to opening will enable public schools to meet COVID-19 social distance rules and safety protocols and will help us watch the behaviour of the pandemic as we gradually open up our schools.
“The present JSS 3 and SSS 2 students in public schools in the State are to resume classes from Monday, 21st of September, 2020.
“The resumption will permit the present JSS 3 students who are already in an exit class to revise and get adequately prepared for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination organised by the Lagos State Examination Board and scheduled between Tuesday, 6th and Monday, 12th of October, 2020.
“The resumption will also afford the present SSS 2 students an opportunity to prepare effectively for their transition to SSS 3. The scheduled dates and venues for Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges will soon be announced by the State Examination Board,” the statement read in part.
The commissioner assured parents that announcements for the reopening of the other classes would be announced soon.
Adefisayo advised private primary and secondary schools owners in the state to prioritise safety first and open in phases similar to the plans for public and schools.

