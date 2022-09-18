LASG orders removal of trucks parked illegally under Costain Bridge

The Lagos State Government has issued a seven-day ultimatum to owners and drivers of trucks, tankers and trailers illegally parked under the Costain Bridge to the Iganmu Area of the state, vowing sanctions, if the ultimatum is not strictly adhered to.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, who led officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on routes inspection, served the notice to the operators in Lagos. Giwa stressed that the ultimatum also affected owners and occupiers of illegal structures, shanties, kiosks and containerised shops under the Costain Bridge down to the Iganmu axis.

According to him, the notice was coming after several days of inspection ahead of a general clean-up of the area by some of the officials of the Lagos State Government.

He said that it is an eyesore seeing the level of degradation of roads by the activities of the illegal squatters. Giwa disclosed that the state government is doing the clean-up because the so-called miscreants and hoodlums freely smoke and sell India hemp under the bridge.

Also speaking, the LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, said that upon the expiration of the notice on Sunday, LASTMA officials would embark on a thorough clean-up around the area. Oreagba added that there would be a clampdown on all criminal elements disturbing law-abiding citizens and motorists around the area.

“There are illegal business operators, including iron benders, mechanics and food/fruit vendors, among others that have turned the area into an unhealthy environment. “They have littered the entire vicinity with indiscriminate dumping of refuse and waste materials,” he said.

Oreagba noted that none of the drivers parking their heavy-duty vehicles illegally, including owners of illegal structures, had obtained any permit from the State government In the meantime, the Secretary-General, AMATO, Alhaji M. Bala has pleaded with the Lagos Government to understand that Containerized and tanker trucks parking under the Costain Bridge is actually a symptom of the problem of inadequate facilities for truck parking, rather than a deliberate stubbornness or flair for indiscriminate parking.

He advised that the Lagos State government should collaborate with transport stakeholders to tackle and solve the root cause of the problem, instead of addressing the symptoms of the problem.

“The number of trucks in Lagos state has outnumbered the number of truck park infrastructure in Lagos state. Hence, there is a need for the Lagos state government to provide a truck marshalling yard in collaboration with private investors and other stakeholders where all categories of trucks, within the Apapa and Tincan logistics rings can come and be parked, either on their way in or out of Lagos State,” he said.

