LASG pays N364.9m to families of deceased LG, SUBEB staff 

Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government has paid the total sum of N364 million through the presentation of insurance benefits to the first batch of beneficiaries of deceased staff of Local Government and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, who disclosed this at the presentation of insurance benefits to 159 members of families of late employees of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, (LASUBEB) and Local Government Service Commission, which held in Alausa, Ikeja, said that the payment was line with its total commitment to continually uplift the welfare of its staff.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Morenike Kikelomo Sanyaolu stated that the payment of insurance benefits to families of deceased staffs was one of several welfare packages of the state government for its workforce.

Ahmed charged the beneficiaries to honour the deceased members of staff by ensuring that the benefits collected are wisely invested to cater for the family members of the deceased, adding that the beneficiaries should keep the dreams and visions of their beloved deceased alive by ensuring that the premium is beneficial to the dependants so they could grow to become respectable citizens of our society, urging them to restrain themselves from spending the claims on frivolity.

Managing Director, LASACO Assurance PLC, Mr Rasaq Abiodun commended the good gesture of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for the consistent payment of insurance benefits to its employees, adding that the gesture has helped in actualising the aspirations of the families and dependants of some government officials who died in the course of their career in the state’s Public Service.

