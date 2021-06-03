LASG pays over N32bn to 7,998 retirees in 2 years

The Lagos State Government yesterday said it had paid over N32 billion to 7,998 retirees of its public service in the past two years. Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mr Babalola Obilana, disclosed this during the 85th bond presentation to benefiting retirees in the state. Obilana said the state government considered the welfare of pensioners as top priority and was committed to the speedy resolution of all pension issues in the state He explained that one of the targets of the present administration was to successfully conclude the payment of accrued pension rights at the end of the governor’s first term in office.

