LASG plans big to promote tourism

On September 21, 2022, the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with tourism-related government agencies, hospitality practitioners, and other stakeholders, is scheduled to launch a programme called “Q4 – Lagos Initiatives. The purpose of this programme is to increase awareness of local tourism potential and promote traditional activities that are abundant in the state, particularly during the ‘ember’ months. A release that was signed by the Honorable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, stated that the ministry recognises the need to leverage the trend of appeal in domestic tourism and encourages Nigerians to observe their holidays in the country like some foreigners who regularly visit Lagos State to enjoy its abundant tourist sites and festivities.

The statement was made in response to the fact that the ministry recognises the need to leverage on the trend of appeal in domestic tourism and encourages Nigerians to observe their holidays. Akinbile-Yussuf disclosed further that the “Q4-Lagos Initiative” was inspired by the famous slogan “Eko For Show” among many Nigerians.

This should be seen as a call out to the global industry that Lagos is ready to entrench her prime position as the destination of choice for tourism, hospitality, events, and holidays, and it should be seen as a call out to the global industry that Lagos is ready to entrench her prime position as the destination of choice for tourism, hospitality, events, and holidays.

“The objectives of the initiative include selling Lagos to the world through a designed permanent merchandising marketing social platform to optimise revenue generation opportunities for the economy; collating comprehensive data of events during the holiday period, and determining the number of inbound tourists for the industry while maintaining standards to meet global quality demands,” she noted. “Selling Lagos to the world through a designed permanent merchandising marketing social platform” means “selling Lagos to the world through optimised revenue generation.”

 

