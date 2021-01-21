LASG raises alarm over encroachment of 8.3 hectares Ayobo-Ishefun land

Disturbed by the massive encroachment and illegal sales of 8.3 hectares of land along Ayobo-Ishefun Road in Alimosho Local Government Area, the Lagos State government has warned traditional rulers, chiefs and all natives of the community to stop selling the land or face the wrath of the law.

It was gathered that the land in question was being planned for the construction of the proposed 608 Housing Units for workers (also known as Lagos State Workers Village Scheme) in Ayobo by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration as part of the strategic moves to significantly address the housing deficit among concerns workers in the state.

But the government said that it has, at a recent inspection of the site, noticed that some persons or group of persons are selling government land to unsuspecting individuals, warning that it would soon go after such illegal occupants and demolish the buildings that fall under acquisition.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa with traditional rulers and chiefs of the community, the state’s Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said it has come to the notice of the government that some parcels of the the land re being encroached, even after the government had announced to bring development to the axis through housing estate.

He warned the would-be landlords to make proper findings on any landed property before buying them, saying that no government agency would issue title documents or building permit on the government’s land that is already committed to a project in the overriding general public interest.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola, warned residents to be wary of land under government acquisition and said people should endeavour to seek information from relevant agencies before buying or building on any land.

