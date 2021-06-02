Metro & Crime

LASG rescues 11-year-old girl severally assaulted by father, 61

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The Directorate of Citizens Rights, Lagos State Ministry of Justice has rescued a 11-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted by her father.
The minor was rescued after a neighbour on a street in Ikosi, Ketu, Lagos reported the incident to the Directorate of Citizens Rights.
The Director, Citizens Rights, Mrs Oluwatoyin Odusanya, said officials of the Ministry of Justice learnt that the assault on the girl occurred on several occasions before it was formally reported to the authorities.
“The good neighbour stated that the 61-year-old man, who lost his wife, the mother of the victim and had remarried, was always in the habit of assaulting the victim and her sibling,” the Director explained.
She noted that the officials of Child Protection Unit, Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development has taken the alleged perpetrator to the Police for further investigations.
The Director, Child Protection Unit, Mrs. Olubukayo Odukoya, also said the victim will be taken to a government facility for a total rehabilitation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Doctors embark on indefinite strike over half salaries

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Doctors within the service of the Ondo State Government Tuesday embarked on indefinite strike over the plan by government to pay only 50 percent salary. Last week, organised labour in the state agreed to recieve half salary after Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had stated that borrowing to augment payment of salary was no longer sustainable. But […]
Metro & Crime

I killed my mum because she’s a witch –Woman

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh

…‘pastor said she was behind my insanity’   A mother of four, Blessing Jimoh, has told the police why she killed her mother at Ile-Oluji, headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.   The 30-year-old woman claimed that a pastor had revealed to her that her mother, Ijeoma Odo, was the one behind […]
Metro & Crime

Chieftaincy stool: Gunmen invade Benue community, kill 13

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

…many injured, scores flee, houses burnt   Gunmen yesterday morning invaded Edikwu community in Ugbokpo in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State and killed at least 13 people.   The crisis was said to be fallout of a dispute over chieftaincy stool. New Telegraph learnt that the attackers, who made incursion into the community […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica