LASG rescues 11-year-old girl severally assaulted by father, 61

The Directorate of Citizens Rights, Lagos State Ministry of Justice has rescued a 11-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted by her father.

The minor was rescued after a neighbour on a street in Ikosi, Ketu, Lagos reported the incident to the Directorate of Citizens Rights.

The Director, Citizens Rights, Mrs Oluwatoyin Odusanya, said officials of the Ministry of Justice learnt that the assault on the girl occurred on several occasions before it was formally reported to the authorities.

“The good neighbour stated that the 61-year-old man, who lost his wife, the mother of the victim and had remarried, was always in the habit of assaulting the victim and her sibling,” the Director explained.

She noted that the officials of Child Protection Unit, Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development has taken the alleged perpetrator to the Police for further investigations.

The Director, Child Protection Unit, Mrs. Olubukayo Odukoya, also said the victim will be taken to a government facility for a total rehabilitation.

