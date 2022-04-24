LASG reviews, reopens Chrisland Schools

The Lagos State government yesterday said that it has reviewed the on-going administrative investigation into the misconduct of pupils of Chrisland Schools in Dubai and opened all the schools shut following the incident.

The State Ministry of Education, which disclosed this said that the group of schools should be reopened from Monday April 25, 2022 when the public and private schools are expected to resume

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, the government said that directive was to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday 25, April, 2022.

It added that it to follows a review of the on-going administrative investigation into the incident. She explained that the state government shut the schools for safety of students and the staff and to ensure unhindered investigation of the incident.

Adefisayo said: “The Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies of the state, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teachers Association, will be working on a scheduled psychosocial support for the students

