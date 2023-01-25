News

LASG seeks end to gas explosions, vandalism

The Lagos State Government has urged locals to be more watchful in protecting petroleum pipelines and to make sure that any suspicious activity or attempt to vandalise the pipes is immediately reported to the appropriate authorities.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources held a stakeholder forum and public education session for the communities hosting oil and gas pipelines in Ejigbo, Egbe- Idimu, Alimosho, and Oshodi- Isolo LCDAs of the State. The Head of the Oil and Gas Department of the Ministry, Engr. Sesan Odukoya, addressed attendees at the Stakeholders’ Forum with the theme: “Preventing Recurring Explosions and Vandalism on Petroleum Products Pipeline in Lagos State.” He stated that the State Government’s goal is to eliminate fire outbreaks caused by pipeline vandalism and reduce to the absolute minimum the frequency of gas line explosions. The director stated that one strategy being investigated by the ministry to prevent the occurrence is stakeholder involvement.

He bemoaned the number of preventable losses of life and properties that had been lost to the illegal acts of pipeline vandals. He expressed hope that the informational meeting will help increase locals’ awareness of the potential threats posed by pipelines carrying petroleum products if proper precautions and safety measures are not implemented.

 

