LASG to achieve 1GW solar power by 2030

The Lagos State Government will achieve one gigawatt (1,000MW) of solar Photovoltaics (PV) electricity systems before 2030, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, has said. The governor, in a statement, yesterday, via his verified Twitter handle, also said the project is to be funded by the World Bank. He added that with the creation of the Lagos Electricity Market, the state will fulfil its potential as Africa’s model mega city. He commended President Mohammadu Buhari for signing the Constitutional Alteration Bill No. 33, adding that Buhari’s assent to the bill was a historic move that granted the state governments the authority to regulate electricity generation, transmission, and distribution. He said: “The bill will create a Lagos Electricity Market, leading to increased access to electricity, investments, and job opportunities. “The new bills will promote efficiency, leading to better service delivery. “We’ve been preparing for this by launching an Electricity Policy, publishing our off-grid strategy, presenting our Integrated Resource Plan, and drafting a law to establish the Lagos Electricity Market.”

