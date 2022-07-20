LASG to Allotees: Take possession of your homes or forfeit allocation

Wor ried by their refusal to take physical possession of their allocated homes, the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu- Fatai, has warned successful allottees to immediately take over their homes. The commissioner, who decried the rate of absentee home-owners in various estates built by the state government, appealed to them to urgently take possession of their properties or lose their allocation. The commissioner gave the warning when he was reviewing the activities of the housing sector with the management of the state’s Ministry of Housing, lamenting that many allottees are yet to take possession of their property.

The Commissioner, who expressed worry that some allotees refused to come forward to take physical possession of their homes months after payment, said that such action has hampered the maintenance of some of the estates. The commissioner said that the absentee home-owners have not been contributing towards the upkeep of the estates, adding that habit of locking up the apartments also contributes to the speed of dilapidation of the facilities. “Many of the absentee allotees do not contribute to the upkeep of the estates thereby increasing the burden of management of the estates.

The action of locking up the apartments also contribute to the dilapidation of the facilities. These are snags that could be tackled immediately but are left to degenerate into big maintenance issues,” he said. Akinderu-Fatai said that the state government would have no option but to implement the terms and conditions of the initial agreement entered into by the parties which include revocation of allocation where necessary. Apart from maintenance issues, commissioner said apartments that were not inhabited are turning to eyesores thereby defacing the estates.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...