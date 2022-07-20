News

LASG to Allotees: Take possession of your homes or forfeit allocation

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Wor ried by their refusal to take physical possession of their allocated homes, the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu- Fatai, has warned successful allottees to immediately take over their homes. The commissioner, who decried the rate of absentee home-owners in various estates built by the state government, appealed to them to urgently take possession of their properties or lose their allocation. The commissioner gave the warning when he was reviewing the activities of the housing sector with the management of the state’s Ministry of Housing, lamenting that many allottees are yet to take possession of their property.

The Commissioner, who expressed worry that some allotees refused to come forward to take physical possession of their homes months after payment, said that such action has hampered the maintenance of some of the estates. The commissioner said that the absentee home-owners have not been contributing towards the upkeep of the estates, adding that habit of locking up the apartments also contributes to the speed of dilapidation of the facilities. “Many of the absentee allotees do not contribute to the upkeep of the estates thereby increasing the burden of management of the estates.

The action of locking up the apartments also contribute to the dilapidation of the facilities. These are snags that could be tackled immediately but are left to degenerate into big maintenance issues,” he said. Akinderu-Fatai said that the state government would have no option but to implement the terms and conditions of the initial agreement entered into by the parties which include revocation of allocation where necessary. Apart from maintenance issues, commissioner said apartments that were not inhabited are turning to eyesores thereby defacing the estates.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Brazil outrage after man ‘gassed to death’ by police

Posted on Author Reporter

  The death of a black man who was forced into a police car boot where a gas grenade was set off has sparked outrage in Brazil. Police stopped Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, 38, in the street in the north-eastern city of Umbaúba, Sergipe state, on Wednesday, reports the BBC. Video footage showed two officers […]
News

Unijos employs hunters to protect students, says VC

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Sabastine Maimako said the Institution has employed the services of local hunters to protect students in their hostels at night. Prof. Maimako disclosed this yesterday during the valedictory session to mark the end of his five-year tenure as Vice Chancellor of the Institution, held at the […]
News

Tinubu: Alaafin, Ooni meet Aregbesola in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, and Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, yesterday, met with the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to resolve the strained relationship between him and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The meeting, which held at the private residence of Oba Adeyemi in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica