LASG to finance 51 projects on sustainable development goals

The 167 Sustainable Development Goals will be the subject of 51 projects that will be funded through the Lagos SDGs Grant Competition. The Special adviser to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, on sustainable development goals and investment, Mrs Solape Hammond, revealed this to the media recently.

She described the initiative as a method of crowdsourcing creative ideas that can have a measurable impact on the SDGs, provide smarter, faster ways to advance the Goals, and change society into a more resilient and purposeful city. She outlined how the state government under the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is advancing its development objectives by making sure that crucial structures are put in place to encourage activity and engagement from all stakeholders, from those at the lowest levels of government to the highest.

She said that the grant competition was designed as a component of the plan to mobilize group action to advance the SDGs through effective, transformative, collaborative, and scaleable social, economic, and environmental activities. ‘‘Since this programme will foster a wider base of collaboration and heighten the effect of important players in the SDGs area, it is available to Civil Society Organizations, Social Impact Ventures, Non-Governmental Organizations, and Social Entrepreneurs within Lagos State.’’ She said.

Speaking about the application procedure, Solape said that those who successfully pass eligibility tests will be expected to submit one project proposal that tackles one of the 17 Global SDGs with a particular KPI and an estimated number of people that the initiative will affect. “Submitted proposals will be evaluated by a project selection committee, which will interview the most promising candidates before awarding N5 million to three successful projects, totalling 51 projects, that address each of the SDGs,” she said.

The competition for the chosen projects is expected to last three months, according to Hammond, who noted that the process is automated to ensure transparency and improve the likelihood of choosing winning concepts. She stated that the Office would be facilitating a franchise system for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operating within the State that will access affordable financial and institutional support in order to scale up the state government’s effort to create wealth and employment opportunities. Speaking further, she insisted that the initiative, which was developed in collaboration with the Franchiser and Distributor Forum, targets MSMEs in the value chains for the production of goods, services, food and drink, health and wellness, and other personal care products, as well as investors/commercial banks, cooperative societies, and the media.

This pilot programme, in the words of the author, “is aimed to introduce 300 MSMEs to the franchise business system by offering digital infrastructure for all Lagos-based franchises open for investment, including periodic financing forums for both franchisors and franchisees.” Solape recognized that the Office has started some effective programmes that are targeted at residents while making sure that no one is left out of the plan, and she noted that the application procedure would be made available through all of the state government’s official channels of communication. According to her, as part of the process of institutionalizing the SDGs in secondary public schools, the Office is facilitating activities that will enhance students’ capacities to play a crucial role in realizing the grand aspiration. Speaking about the ongoing SDGs Surprise Mentorship Rounds led by the Office, the Special Adviser stated that the programme is essential to the State Government’s goal of enabling valuebased thinking and introducing the next generation to essential leadership skills in entrepreneurship, public speaking, entertainment, media, politics, agriculture, photography, ICT, education, and other fields of human endeavours.

