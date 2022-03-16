Metro & Crime

LASG to LASTMA: Stop tarnishing govt’s image, reduce overzealousness

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State Government Wednesday urged the officials of the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to reduce being over zealous and try to increase their professionalism while discharging their duties.
The state government described the officers as the face and image of the government and thus should desist from any behavior capable of bringing the government’s image to disrepute.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago disclosed this while announcing the deployment of a special team comprising of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Parks Monitoring Committee, Removal of Abandoned Vehicle Committee and Ministry of Transportation Taskforce to the identified traffic choke points within the metropolis in order to ease traffic in the areas.
He said: “I want you to reduce your over zealousness just as you increase your professionalism. You are the face and image of the state government and thus should desist from any behavior capable of bringing the image of government to disrepute. Let your interaction with members of the public be corrective inclined than punitive.”
Also speaking at a meeting with the Zonal Commanders of LASTMA at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka revealed that the team will work together to bring sanity to the commercial activities areas that are prone to traffic gridlock.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cult clashes claim five lives in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

No fewer than five people were killed over the weekend by gunmen suspected to be cultists and militants in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State. The initial clashes were said to have happened between Skylo and Scorpion cult groups, but an eye witness said militants on Sunday night were drafted in to “clear” […]
Metro & Crime

Family of three dies after eating rice in A’Ibom 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo Two sisters, UduakObong, aged 30,  and Blessing, aged 18, along with UduakObong’s seven-year-old daughter have been reported dead after eating their evening meal in Akwa Ibom State. The deceased trio, who lived at Obio Etoi, near the Nest of Champions International Stadium, were said to have eaten rice and and stew […]
Metro & Crime

POS machine-bearing robbers raid Ibadan community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

…steal laptops, phones, money, ATM cards   About 20 armed robbers invaded Alaafia Estate at Orogun, Ibadan in Oyo State on Sunday night and dispossessed residents of valuables believed to be worth millions of naira.   The robbers, who first attacked the estate about two weeks ago when they robbed a Superintendent of Police and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica