LASG to LG Chairmen: Create jobs through environmental sanitation

Disturbed by the increasing rate of environmental pollution in some Local Government Areas, the Lagos State Government on Wednesday charged chairmen of Local Governments to consider generating employment through cleaning of drainages in their domains.

The government which said that challenges caused by floodings could be dealt with, if everyone takes ownership of the drainages in their environment, added that one of the responsibilities of the local governments was to take care of the tertiary drains popular known as gutter in front of most houses.

Speaking at a One-Day stakeholders meeting to deliberate on cleaning and maintenance of tertiary drains in the state, the state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said that the decision to organize the meeting was borne out of the desire to improve the state of the drainage network and make them cleaner.

According to him, since the abolition of the monthly environmental sanitation, it has been observed that most Lagos residents stopped the regular cleaning of drains in their locality, adding that the development had worsen the environment in the state.

He said: “Before the stoppage of monthly environmental sanitation exercise in Lagos State, most residents limited themselves to cleaning the tertiary drains only once a month. Immediately the programme was invalidated by a court pronouncement, most residents refused to touch the drains in front of their houses.

