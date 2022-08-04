News

LASG to LGs, Others: Support our breastfeeding policy

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Government yesterday appealed to all the Chairmen of local government areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state to actively support the nursing mothers in their various councils to effectively breast feed their babies. The governor also urged the community and religious leaders, market women associations, professional bodies, parents, elite groups, and community- based organisations to key into the policy in order to protect, promote and support breastfeeding across different levels of the society.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, who disclosed this, said state government’s strategies for a breastfeedingfriendly environment include; increasing public awareness on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding and continued breastfeeding with complementary feeding and ensuring that breastfeeding information and counseling are easily accessible to caregivers at all healthcare service delivery points.

 

Our Reporters

