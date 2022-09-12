Business

LASG to promote domestic tourism with launch of ‘Q4 – Lagos Iinitiative’ on Sept 24

Determined to promote domestic tourism for the benefit of the people and boost its economy, the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the private sector is set to unfold a new programme tagged: ‘Q4- Lagos Initiative’.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat  Akinbile-Yusuf, the new initiative, which is to be launched on September 21, is “to improve awareness of local tourism potentials and promoting traditional activities that abound in the state, especially during the ember months.”

Akinbile-Yusuf said the ministry recognises the need to leverage the trend of appeal in domestic tourism and encourage Nigerians to observe their holidays in the country to enjoy its abundant tourist sites and festivals.

Inspired by the famous slogan: “Eko for Show,” the commissioner said the initiative should be seen as a call to the global industry that Lagos is ready to entrench her prime position as the destination of choice for tourism, hospitality and MICE.

“The objectives of the initiative include selling Lagos to the world through a designed permanent merchandising marketing social platform to optimise revenue generation opportunities for the economy; collate comprehensive data of events during the holiday periods and determine the number of inbound tourists for the industry while maintaining standards to meet global quality demands,” she noted

She further stated that the programme is expected to deliver high value for fun lovers as the Ministry will partner with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to encourage more Lagosians to partake and experience various events put together by private organisers and particularly designed to celebrate some of the seasonal festivities.

 

