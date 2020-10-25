News Top Stories

LASG to residents: Ignore ethnic, religious jingoists on social media

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State government yesterday called on the residents to ignore the viral videos in social media and the online space, creating tension and encouraging violence.

 

 

The government described the viral videos as tools of anarchists, whose plan is to create hatred and divisiveness for which Lagos is not known.

 

In a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the state government said that inciting videos of this nature are not what our land needs now.

 

The statement reads: “The attention of the Lagos State government has been drawn to videos in social media and the online space, creating tension and encouraging ethnic conflicts.

 

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Lagosians to disregard the videos, which are the tools of anarchists, whose plan is to create hatred and divisiveness for which Lagos is not known. Inciting videos of this nature are not what our land needs now, following the loss of lives and destruction that fake news, misinformation and unfounded rumours have triggered in our dear state in the last couple of days.”

 

The government, therefore, appealed to Lagosians to disregard the calls of ethnic and religious jingoists as well as agents of destruction who are on a mission to destroy our state by pitching us against one another for yet to be ascertained reasons.

 

“This is a very critical moment for us as a people. It is, therefore, important that we stand together and remain circumspect because the brewery of falsehood is unrelenting in its mission. Lagos State is the melting point of various cultures, tribes and religions across Nigeria. We have co-existed harmoniously for ages and will continue to live together peacefully.

 

“The sad incident of the past few days affected everyone who lives, trades or works in Lagos, regardless of their tribe, culture, race and religion. This is a time for us to empathise with one another and not listen to purveyors of evil messages, especially on social media,” the statement added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

WTO: Ex-British PM, Gordon Brown, endorses Okonjo-Iweala

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former British Prime Minister, Mr. Gordon Brown, has endorsed the candidacy of Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the top job of Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Brown’s endorsement is the latest of such high profile backing for the former Nigerian Ministerof Finance, coming after that by respected Patrick Lumumba, Director of Kenya’s […]
News

CJN, Emefiele, 70 judges for e-workshop on movable assets

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, is expected to lead over 70 other judges across the country on an e-workshop on secured transactions in movable assets and credit reporting reforms in Nigeria.   Also to be in attendance at the workshop is the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. […]
News

NANS names Ugwuanyi as most youth-friendly governor

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Nigerian students from the 36 states of the federation have described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as the most youth-friendly governor in the country, stressing that “there is no governor that is as student-friendly as your esteemed person.”   The students spoke when the leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) paid Ugwuanyi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: