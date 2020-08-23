News

LASG to workers: Step up dedication to duty

The Lagos State government yesterday charged Civil Servants in Lagos State Public Service to step up dedication to duty and service to Lagos State to actualise Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E agenda.

 

The Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, who gave the charge during the Last Day in Office Ceremony organised for retired members of staff of the Office, added that the government would deploy feasible strategies to achieve its campaign promises to Lagosians.

 

Ayinde said retirement from active service is a necessary phenomenon once an officer has put in 35 years in service or attained the age of 60 years, adding that it is ‘the dream of every officer to retire gracefully and honourably with an unblemished record’.

 

Also speaking at the ceremony, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Chief of Staff; Mr. Olawale Musa commended the retirees for the fulfilling service years, urging them to engage in lawful vocation and hobbies that are stress free in retirement.

 

He enjoined them to ensure living within lawful means as they will now be on pension and not regular salary, while praying for good health and long life.

 

Responding on behalf of the retirees, Mr Samsideen Makinde thanked the Chief of Staff for the gesture describing it as a good one to part the service with. He also enjoined members of staff to give their best while in service noting that this also brings about fulfillment in retirement.

