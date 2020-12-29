LASG: Travellers purchase fake COVID-19 results

Lagos State Government has raised the alarm over sales of fake COVID-19 test results in the state. The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, however, said measures were being taken to clamp down on both buyers and sellers.

The commissioner also disclosed that in order to properly treat critical COVID- 19 cases, the state had completed 10 oxygen centres across 10 COVID-19 high-burden local government areas.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had recently declared that there was the second wave of Coronavirus in the country. Giving an update on the second wave in Lagos, yesterday, Abayomi said the state was finding more positive cases among international travellers coming into Lagos.

He said: “Positivity in the state for inbound travellers is on the rise (eight per cent this week, four per cent cumulative) as Nigerians in the Diaspora return to spend Christmas in Lagos. “It has come to our attention that a number of people are patronising individuals that sell fake COVID-19 results. We are currently putting in processes to identify both buyers and sellers and we will not hesitate to prosecute either to the full extent of the law on Traveller Testing and Compliance.”

Frowning on non-compliance on the parts of inbound travellers, Abayomi said a significant number of the people who registered on the Lagos State COVID-19 portal for postarrival test had been tested while there were a number of people who paid for the test, but did not show up for testing. He added: “Efforts are being made through our logistics arm to reach this group of people.

These attempts have been met with challenges as several people used fake contact information while registering on the testing portal.” The commissioner said that for the safety of the general public, such people should come for testing immediately. He, however, threatened to submit their details to the PTF for the de-activation of their passports.

The commissioner also said that to better manage severe-to-critical COVID-19 cases; the state was in the process of deploying oxygen therapy centres in the high-burden local government areas. According to him, out of the 10 oxygen centres, three centres – Maternal and Child Centre (MCC), Eti-Osa, General Hospital, Alimosho and General Hospital, Isolo – have been completed while the centres at Aguda Primary Health Care (PHC),

Surulere; General Hospitals, Gbagada, Ifako-Ijiaye; Ibeju Lekki PHC; Apapa, Odi- Olowo PHC, Mushin and Amuwo-Odofin MCC will be completed in two weeks. Abayomi also explained that the centres, which would also serve as sample collection centres, had between four and six beds strictly for critical cases that needed oxygen.

He said the structures sited in the state public health facilities would be used for other things such as immunisation after COVID- 19 pandemic. He said that the state’s goal from inception was to flatten the curve, and would intensify its strategies of identifying, testing, isolating and management of cases to reduce the rate of transmission.

The commissioner also said the state had increased its testing capacity per day to between 2,000 and 3,000. Abayomi said the state was still testing free of charge for those who had symptoms while people testing for other reasons were directed to the accredited private laboratories where they would pay.

He said: “If you want to test for reasons such as travel and other work-related activities, please proceed to our accredited private laboratories to receive your COVID-19 tests.” Abayomi said the state had gone into the second wave early owing to the opening of the economy, general laxity, false sense of security and non-adherence to guidelines, reopening of schools, large religious congregation, social gatherings and entertainment.

